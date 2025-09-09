Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Public Trust in Vaccines

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee holds a hearing on public trust in vaccines on Tuesday, September 9.

The hearing, titled “How the Corruption of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines,” comes following the COVID-19 pandemic has left many Americans skeptical of doctors and health “experts.”

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy testified before the Senate Finance Committee last week in a three-hour long hearing that resulted in multiple fiery exchanges with Democrat lawmakers over the subject of vaccines.