Watch Live: Tea Party Patriots Rally for SAVE Act at Capitol

The Tea Party Patriots hold a rally at the Capitol in support of the SAVE Act in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, September 10.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and has already passed the House but is still waiting passage in the Senate.

“In order to do that, congressional leaders should attach the SAVE Act to ‘must-pass’ legislation,” Jenny Beth Martin, Honorary Chairman of Tea Party Patriots Action, explained in a statement. Tea Party Patriots have conducted a national bus tour to collect signatures in support of passing the SAVE Act, which will be presented to lawmakers at today’s rally.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), the author of the SAVE Act, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), the author of the companion legislation in the Senate, are expected to be in attendance, as well as many other lawmakers including Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL), and Rep. Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ).