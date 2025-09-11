Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is introducing legislation on the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States that would prevent states from issuing driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.

Blackburn is introducing the Stop Greenlighting Driver Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act, which would prohibit states from receiving Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant funding if they are issuing driver’s licenses to illegal aliens or preventing law enforcement from sharing information on illegal aliens with federal immigration agents.

Nineteen states, as well as the District of Columbia, issue driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.

“States should not be rewarding illegal aliens for breaking our immigration laws by handing out driver licenses like candy,” Blackburn said in a statement to Breitbart News. “We are a nation of laws. American cities and states that willfully defy federal immigration law to protect illegal aliens must be held accountable.”

The bill would similarly mandate that states issuing driver’s licenses to illegal aliens or preventing information-sharing with federal immigration agents return such grant funding within 30 days.

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) is sponsoring the legislation in the House.

The bill is significant to the attacks on 9/11, as the terrorists involved in hijacking planes held a combined 30 state-issued driver’s licenses despite some of them having overstayed visas and others lying on immigration documents.

Most notably, Mohamed Atta — the terrorist who hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the North Tower of the World Trade Center — had previously overstayed his visa in January 2001 but was able to return to the United States months later and secure a Florida-issued driver’s license.

Ultimately, Atta and four other terrorists killed 11 crew members and 76 passengers on American Airlines Flight 11. It is estimated that about 1,700 Americans died as a result of Atta flying the plane into the North Tower in Lower Manhattan.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.