15 Times Senate Democrats Said Trump Was a ‘Dictator,’ ‘Threat to Democracy’

Senate Democrats have condemned the killing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk; however, they have frequently said President Donald Trump is a “threat to democracy” and a “dictator.”

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Democrat candidate wrote on X, “I am praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones. Violence must have no place in our country and we should all remember our common humanity.”

In July 2024, Cooper said after a meeting with Democrat governors, “We had a good meeting with the President talking about what’s needed to win. Donald Trump is an existential threat to our democracy, and everyone in the room agreed that defeating him is imperative.” Other Democrats have made similar comments.