Padilla: People Are ‘Dying Because of Fear and Terror’ Caused by Trump Administration

Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that people were dying because of “fear and terror” caused by the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics.

Host Dana Bash said, “We learned overnight that a migrant farm worker died after he fell from a roof during ice raids in Ventura County, in your state. Have you been able to talk to the family?”

Padilla said, “I haven’t spoken with the family directly, but I have been in touch with, you know, president of the United Farm Workers Union. I’ve known her for a long time. We’ve been in touch over the last several days. She’s been with the family and other families of people that are literally terrorized and traumatized based on what ICE is doing.”

He added, “If all they’re doing is going after violent criminals, that’d be one thing but because of these artificial quotas established by whether it’s Donald Trump or Stephen Miller or somebody in the administration, it’s causing ice to get more aggressive, more cruel, more extreme and these are the results. It’s people dying because of fear and terror caused by this administration. It’s not just undocumented immigrants, there’s lawful immigrants that are being rounded up, there’s United States citizens that are being detained, there are military veterans.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN