President Trump to Attend Funeral of Charlie Kirk, ‘an Unbelievable Warrior’

President Donald Trump said Friday that he will attend Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

During a live studio appearance on Fox & Friends in New York City, Trump announced his plans to pay his respects to Kirk.

When host Ainsley Earhardt mentioned that Trump is going on a state visit to the United Kingdom next week to visit King Charles, the president noted he is also set to attend Kirk’s funeral.

“I also go to a funeral for a great gentleman named Charlie Kirk, who should not be having a funeral right now,” Trump said. “He should be out there in front of people. He loved doing it. He was so good at it.”

Trump also credited Kirk with the tremendous role he played in the 2024 presidential election.

“I mean, he had a big impact on the election,” Trump said. “I got so many young voters, and no Republican’s ever gotten anything close. I dominated with young people, and it’s never happened before. And I give him so much credit.”

Trump also expressed that his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., mentioned to him that Kirk was like another son to him.

“Don said to me, ‘He’s sort of like a son to you,'” Trump shared.

“Charlie got involved like 11 years ago, I think. He started, you know, he’s a brilliant guy, but he didn’t go to college. He actually started in college. He was so bored that he left,” Trump laughed. “He would have done very well in college if he wanted to, but he was brilliant.”

He applauded Kirk for growing Turning Point into a movement when he was a very young adult and remarked that he had never seen young Americans take to an individual the way they gravitated toward Kirk.

“I’ve never seen young people or any group go to one person like they did to Charlie,” he said, adding that no one on the left could compete with his crowds.

“And it was killing them because he’d have 5,000 people show up. 10,000 people show up. They’d go and they’d have 50 people, but they talk big league, right? He was an unbelievable talent,” Trump added.

He also shared a story of introducing his son, Barron, to Kirk at Barron’s request.

“I set up a lunch with him and Charlie. He came back, he said, ‘That guy’s great, Dad! That guy’s great!’ You know, it was cute. ‘He’s unbelievable,'” Trump recalled Barron saying. “Charlie had a magic over the kids.”