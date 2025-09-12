Etchings on Bullet Casings of Charlie Kirk Assassin: ‘Hey Fascist! Catch!’

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) revealed Friday that bullet casings in the rifle allegedly used by Tyler Robinson to assassinate Charlie Kirk were etched with a variety of messages, including one that read: “Hey fascist! Catch!”

Robinson, 22, was arrested Thursday evening, apparently after his father had turned him in. Cox said that the Robinson family and friends had cooperated with investigators in corroborating clues linking him to the assassination.

Cox reiterated that the bolt-action rifle that had allegedly been used in the assassination had been recovered wrapped in a dark towel in a wooded area behind the Utah Valley University campus where Kirk was shot.

Cox said:

Investigators noted inscriptions that had been engraved on casing found with the rifle. Insriptions on a fired casing read: “Notice bulges OwO What’s this?” Inscriptions on the three unfired casings read: “Hey fascist! Catch!” [and then] Up arrow symbol, right arrow symbol, and three down arrow symbols. A second unfired casing read, “O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao,” and a third unfired casing read, “If you read this, you are gay, LMAO.”

The “Notices bulges” message, according to Know Your Meme,” is a reference to gay sexuality associated with the “furry” phenomenon, which refers to attraction to cartoon animals. The arrow symbols may have been a video game reference.

Early reports had suggested that the casings had “anti-fascist” and transgender messages. Cox said that family members had shared images of messages with Robinson confirming that he had made engravings on the bullet casings.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.