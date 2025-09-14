Evidence has emerged that Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, joked with friends on Discord that his “doppelganger” murdered Kirk.

Robinson reportedly began to joke with his friends on Discord after police released grainy images of the suspect following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, per the New York Post:

One of his virtual buddies noticed the similarity and tagged Robinson in a post with the FBI images, writing “wya” – short for “where you at?” – alongside a skull emoji. Robinson – accused of blasting the Turning Point USA founder in the neck with one fatal bullet in Utah Wednesday afternoon – shot back within a minute, shamelessly insisting it was a look-alike trying to “get me in trouble.” “Tyler killed Charlie!!!” another user then wrote, the outlet reported.

One member of the chat also jokingly suggested that they should turn Robinson into authorities to claim the FBI’s $100,000 reward, to which he replied, “Only if I get a cut.” Another referenced the arrest of alleged United Healthcare CEO assassin Brian Thompson.

“Whatever you do, don’t go to a mcdonalds anytime soon,” one said, prompting Robinson to say, “better also get rid of this manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around.”

As Breitbart News reported, Tyler Robinson’s alleged romantic partner was transitioning from male to female and the alleged assassin held left-of-center views.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was gunned down while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and two children. President Donald Trump honored him upon learning of his death.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

