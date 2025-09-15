President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. Military had conducted a “SECOND Kinetic Strike” against another Venezuelan narco-terrorist boat that had been carrying “illegal narcotics.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the strike resulted in three “male terrorists” being killed, and added that “no U.S. Forces were harmed” during the strike. Trump also explained that the “narcoterrorists from Venezuela” had been traveling in “International Waters” with illegal narcotics.

“This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” Trump said. “The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S.”

“These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests,” Trump continued. “The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this Strike. BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER.”

At the beginning of September, Trump announced that the U.S. Military had “shot out” a Venezuelan “drug-carrying” boat. The strike resulted in the death of 11 Tren de Aragua narcoterrorists, who had been en route to the United States.

Breitbart News’s Christian K. Caruzo reported that Venezuelan Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez claimed that a video of the drug-carrying ship being struck was “fake,” while not presenting “any evidence to substantiate his claims.”:

Hours after the video was published, Venezuelan Communications Minister Ñáñez, who also serves as socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro’s “Vice President of Communications and Culture,” went on several social media platforms to “debunk” the video as “fake.” Ñáñez, who did not present any evidence to substantiate his claims, said that the allegedly “fake” video is “proof” of accusations that Nicolás Maduro levied against U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.

The two strikes on Venezuelan drug trafficking vessels comes after the U.S. deployed “three Aegis guided-missile destroyers near Venezuelan waters” in August. The move was part of the Trump administration’s effort to “address threats from Latin American drug cartels.”