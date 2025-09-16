IDF Spokesman: Hamas Weaponized Gaza City into ‘Largest Human Shield in History’ as Final Offensive Begins

IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin declared Tuesday evening that “Hamas has turned Gaza City into the largest human shield in history” as Israeli forces expanded ground operations in the terror group’s central stronghold.

Speaking from the Gaza border as the Israel Defense Forces launched the new phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, Defrin outlined the strategic challenge facing Israeli forces in the densely populated urban battleground that serves as Hamas’s primary military and governing hub.

“Last night, the IDF expanded ground activity in Gaza City, marking the start of the new phase of the operation,” Defrin announced in his evening briefing. “Working together in coordinated and precise strikes, air, ground, and intelligence forces are targeting Hamas military targets that threaten Israel’s security.”

The brigadier general emphasized the unprecedented nature of Hamas’s defensive strategy, which has weaponized civilian infrastructure on a massive scale. “Gaza City is the central hub of Hamas’ military and governing power – their main stronghold,” he explained. “Hamas has turned Gaza City into the largest human shield in history.”

Defrin detailed the extensive underground network that Hamas has constructed beneath the city, describing how “beneath the streets runs a vast network of tunnels, connecting command centers, rocket launchers, and weapons storage facilities – all deliberately hidden under civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

The IDF spokesperson stressed Israel’s continued efforts to minimize civilian casualties despite Hamas’s strategy of embedding military assets within civilian areas. “We continue to urge civilians to distance themselves away from the combat zones in Gaza City so they can reach safer areas,” Defrin stated.

He highlighted the humanitarian infrastructure Israel has established to facilitate civilian evacuations, noting that “in recent weeks, the IDF expanded humanitarian efforts in Gaza, setting up a humanitarian area in the south. This area provides greater access to food, water, medical care, and shelter.”

However, Defrin revealed that Hamas has actively worked to prevent civilian evacuations, undermining Israeli efforts to establish safe passage. “While Israel works to open corridors for civilians to move south, such as the ‘Rashid’ corridor, Hamas is actively trying to block them – forcing families to turn back and remain in harm’s way – in order to shield Hamas fighters and preserve its power.”

When questioned about the safety of Israeli hostages during the operation, particularly after Hamas released footage showing hostages held within Gaza City, Defrin acknowledged the challenge while reaffirming Israeli commitment to their protection. “We are aware of the concerns of the hostages’ families, we will do our best to avoid harming the hostages,” he said, despite Hamas threats to execute hostages if IDF forces approach their locations.

The operation comes as approximately 280,000 Gaza City residents have evacuated the area according to IDF estimates, representing roughly one in four of the city’s pre-war population of one million. Israeli forces are working to destroy remaining Hamas infrastructure while attempting to rescue the 48 remaining Israeli hostages, 20 of whom are believed to still be alive.

The Gaza City offensive represents Israel’s final push to eliminate Hamas’s remaining strongholds after nearly two years of operations throughout the Gaza Strip. The terror organization has ruled Gaza since 2007 and launched the October 7, 2023, massacre that killed over 1,200 Israelis and sparked the current war.

Defrin’s briefing underscored the complex urban warfare challenge Israel faces in Gaza City, where Hamas has spent years constructing what military experts describe as one of the most sophisticated tunnel networks ever built by a terrorist organization, deliberately positioned beneath schools, hospitals, and residential buildings to maximize civilian casualties and international criticism of Israeli operations.