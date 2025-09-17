Watch Live: FBI Director Kash Patel Testifies After Charlie Kirk Alleged Assassin Charged

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel Testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, September 17, following the formal charging of alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson.

Robinson was charged with multiple offenses surrounding the assassination of Kirk, including a charge of aggravated murder that prosecutors say they will pursue the death penalty for.

Patel testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, resulting in the revelation that the Biden FBI had targeted a wide range of conservative organizations, including Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA.