California Ranks Best — and Worst — in Poll of Desirable States

California ranks near the top of the list of most desirable states — and at the bottom of the list of least desirable states, reflecting Americans’ divided view of the Golden State.

The Pasadena Star-News reported on the poll, conducted among 1,000 adults by Clever Real Estate:

Most desirable? California ranked No. 2, behind Florida. Then came Hawaii, Texas, and New York. Each have big economies and/or great vacation spots. … However, look what popped up when the question of “least desirable” was asked: conflicted feelings for California. The Golden State got the No. 1 ranking followed by Alabama, New York, Alaska and Florida. Lowest scores were for North Carolina, New Hampshire, and Montana.

California is among the most beautiful states, with ideal weather and the world’s fourth-largest economy (11th-largest after purchasing power is factored into the equation).

However, it also has the highest poverty rate and the highest unemployment rate. It has become notorious for homelessness, crime, and poorly-managed natural disasters, such as the Palisades Fire.

The contradictory way in which California is viewed could affect Americans’ views of likely presidential candidate Gavin Newsom, who has achieved little as governor but boasts that his state is superior to Republican-run states.

California has lost residents to other states, largely owing to high taxes, heavy regulations, and an unaffordable cost of living.

Yet many talented Americans and immigrants continue to move to California to seek their fortune in high tech, or in Hollywood.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.