WATCH: Breitbart Editor Tries to Save House in Palisades Fire

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel B. Pollak spent Wednesday afternoon reporting from the Palisades fire — and spent an hour time trying to save his own home, one of the last houses standing in the Marquez Knolls neighborhood.

Pollak moved through the Pacific Palisades area where it was reasonably safe to do so — though there were fires burning all around, and many of the power lines that had been downed were still live.

In the process, he checked on his own home.

The water to the house was no longer working, but Pollak was able to find vases and buckets in which to collect water that was flowing downhill through the gutter in the street. He began putting out fires around the perimeter of the house.

Pollak was later assisted by two neighbors — both handymen — who drove by and noticed him fighting the fire. They helped him carry buckets of water to douse small fires near the fences and in his neighbor’s yard.

They left when the fire became too intense.

Pollak continued reporting from elsewhere in the Palisades, including at the site of actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s home, which was destroyed.

It is unclear whether Pollak’s house will survive, as the fire is still raging as of Wednesday night, though the winds have calmed significantly.

