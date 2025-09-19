Trump Announces State Visit to China in 2026 After Call with Xi

President Donald Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed a host of issues during a “very productive call” on Friday morning, during which they agreed to plans for Trump to visit China next year and for Xi to come to the United States at “an appropriate time.”

A White House official told the press pool that Trump began his call with Xi at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Shortly before 11:30 a.m., Trump took to Truth Social to share that the call had concluded.

“I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal,” Trump wrote.

“I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time,” he added.

Trump added that he and Xi would speak again soon.

“The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC!” he concluded.

This was their second phone call of this Trump administration, with their previous call taking place on June 5. Trump said Thursday in an interview with Fox News that deals on trade and TikTok with China are within reach.

“And we’re very close to deals on all of it. And my relationship with China is very good,” he stated.

Trump made a state visit to China during his first term from November 8-10, 2017. That followed Xi’s state visit to the United States in April 2017.