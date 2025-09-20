Report: Suspect in ABC Sacramento Station Shooting Made Anti-Trump Posts

The suspect in the shooting of an ABC affiliate news station in Sacramento, California, Friday allegedly made posts criticizing President Donald Trump and Republicans.

Anibal Hernandez-Santana, 64, who worked as a health policy analyst for the California Rural Indian Health Board until he was fired in 2018, was arrested on “charges of assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied building,” according to Variety.

The shooting occurred “a day after a protest” occurred outside of the station in response to late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel being suspended over comments suggesting that the suspect in the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk may have been a Trump supporter.

Jail records show that Hernandez-Santana is being held “on $200,000 bail,” according to the outlet.

Per the outlet, an “X account matching” his name shows a “steady stream of anti-Trump commentary”:

A LinkedIn account matching that name indicates he previously was a legislative director for the California Federation of Teachers, and is now retired and engaged in “full time parenting.” An X account matching that profile contains a steady stream of anti-Trump commentary.

In one post on X, Hernandez-Santana responded to a post that showed Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) stating that if Kirk “lived in Biblical times” he would have “been the 13th disciple,” which Hernandez-Santana said was “blasphemy.”

“This is Blasphemy,” the suspect wrote. “Can’t believe these Republicans sucking up to their own twisted show. Besides, St Paul of Tarsus WAS the 13th disciple. White Moronic man.”

In another post, the suspect said he supported the death penalty for Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s alleged assassin, “as soon as the fed criminal code is amended to add the death penalty for a president who refuses to step down after certified election results and/or incites an insurrection.”

“Let’s get this straight,” he wrote in another post on X regarding Trump activating the National Guard to Washington, DC, to address crime and placing the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control. “One DOGE employee is carjacked, manages to survive unscathed, and an entire military force is sent down. Trump looks for any excuse to flex his dictatorial plans and to distract his MAGA fans from the Epstein files!!”