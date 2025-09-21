Enormous Crowd Fills Arizona Stadium to Capacity for Charlie Kirk Memorial

Tens of thousands of people packed into the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday to honor the life of Charlie Kirk, with local outlets reporting that the crowd size could “exceed” those of NFL football games.

Worship music began as Kirk’s fans, friends, and family poured into the venue at 9:00 a.m. local time, after many people even camped outside Saturday night to secure their places in line:

Headliners of the event include President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., AZCentral reported.

Local police told the outlet that gates to State Farm Stadium were being closed around 9:30 a.m. with about 46,000 people inside, with thousands more directed to watch from overflow areas under tents outside.

The outlet noted that the crowd “could match or exceed Arizona Cardinals football games.”

Young people affiliated with Turning Point USA, the conservative student organization cofounded by Kirk in 2012, set up tables inside to register attendees to vote:

Republican activist Scott Presler was also present, offering his volunteer registration services:

More pictures and videos of the crowd before the doors even opened show the massive gathering of Christians and conservatives who waited hours to get inside to pay their respects:

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.