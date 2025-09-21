RFK Jr.: Charlie Kirk ‘Gave the Biggest Microphone’ to His Opponents

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. paid tribute to Charlie Kirk at his memorial in Glendale, Arizona, hailing his commitment to freedom of speech and to dialogue among Americans.

“He always gave the biggest microphone to the people who were most passionately aligned against him, because he believed we need to talk to each other,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy, whose own father was assassinated in 1968, chose to speak instead about the recent death of his brother, David. He repeated a lesson from that experience that he had spoken about even before Kirk’s death, which is that when death leaves a “hole” in your life, the challenge is to grow your life around that hole, using the best of what the person left behind. The grief never recedes, he said, but life expands around it.

He added that he and Kirk had spoken recently about death, and that Kennedy had said that there is a fate worse that death: namely, to lose the principles upon which we base our lives, and upon which our country is founded.

“Charlie died with his boots on, and he tied to make sure we didn’t have to undergo those fates that are worse than death,” Kennedy said.

He concluded: “For those of us who were friends with Charlie, we don’t need any evidence of the love of God, because friendship is the best evidence that God loves us all.”

