Trump Greeted with Cheers, ‘USA’ Chants at Charlie Kirk’s Tribute

President Donald Trump was welcomed by attendees of Charlie Kirk’s tribute service Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, with cheers and chants of “USA.”

Trump, sitting in a box above the stadium, was met with a roar from the crowd when he was shown on the jumbotron.

Trump is set to deliver remarks at the tribute. He was also seen sitting and shaking hands with Elon Musk, the former DOGE head, before taking the stage, symbolizing a moment of unity after tumultuous points in their relationship following Musk’s departure from the administration several months ago.

Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday morning ahead of his departure, “We’re going to celebrate the life of a great man.”

“He’s a young man, but a great man. And we look forward to it.… We want to look at it as a time of healing, a time of whatever,” Trump said. “That something like this could have happened is not even believable. So… we’ll have a very interesting day, very tough day.

One reporter asked Trump if he would bring a message for Kirk’s family.

“Well, I’m going to just give them my love. There’s nothing much you can say,” he responded.

“You talk about the great things he’s done. I mean, he’s been amazing,” Trump continued. “He’s had a tremendous influence. For a young man… did a great job. He did a tremendous job, and he had a hold on youth because they loved him. They respected him.”