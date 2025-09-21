Tulsi Gabbard: Everyone ‘Needs to Be a Warrior’ Like Charlie Kirk

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard said on Sunday at the memorial for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk that “everyone needs to be a warrior like Charlie” to carry on his legacy.

“Charlie lived his life as a warrior, for truth and for freedom, every single day choosing to step into the arena armed with the Constitution, sparring for debate on the battlefield of ideas,” Gabbard said.

“Charlie lived what our Founders envisioned. Freedom the right to speak even when we disagree,” she continued.

“His words were his weapons, he slayed ignorance, he cut through lies and he woke people’s minds, he inspired people’s hearts and imparted wisdom everyday.”

Gabbard said of Kirk, “He chose our schools as his arena… to train our young people to think critically, to debate ideas, to test strength through a clash of reason. But too often these schools silenced debate, saying words are violence, dissenting voices are hushed, and those who speak of God, those who speak the truth,” such as the existence of only two sexes.

“Charlie chose this arena to take these people head on.”

She said, “His message is more powerful and impactful than ever, the truth that he spoke has spread hundredfold.”

“Our call to action is now: every one of us needs to be a warrior like Charlie. To take shelter in God, to take strength and fearlessness from the Lord who sits in every one of our hearts, to stand together, continue the mission that Charlie dedicated his life, sharpen our weapons of truth, commonsense, reason, train, to study, to learn, and to speak our God-given right to speak and carry that torch that shines brightly because of God’s love,” she added.

