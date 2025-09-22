A twice-deported illegal alien is accused of raping a female jogger in New Haven, Connecticut, a sanctuary state, while holding a box cutter to her throat.

Illegal alien Ludvi Carias-Interiano is accused of raping a female jogger in a New Haven park on August 9, all while holding a box cutter to her throat. Carias-Interiano has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and unlawful restraint.

About a month later, on September 11, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents lodged a detainer against Carias-Interiano, hoping to take custody of him before the sanctuary state of Connecticut releases him to the streets.

According to local police, Carias-Interiano is also involved with assaulting an underage boy and sexually assaulting an underage girl in Plano, Texas, in 2016.

“This criminal illegal alien should have never been in our country in the first place to commit this heinous rape of a young women jogging in the park,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

This violent criminal has prior charges for sexual assault of a minor and violent assault. ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure this criminal illegal alien is not released on U.S. streets to terrorize more innocent women. Unfortunately, Connecticut is a Sanctuary state that protects predators like Carias-Interian by refusing to work with ICE. These sanctuary politicians put American lives in danger. [Emphasis added]

Carias-Interiano has an extensive criminal record, including having been convicted for assault and illegal re-entry. He had been deported twice, previously under President Donald Trump’s first term, but seemingly crossed the southern border again.

