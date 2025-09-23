Nolte: Kamala Harris’s Political Favorability Keeps Falling

Former DEI Hire Vice President Kamala Harris has never been popular. She’s too stupid to be popular. Ten months after losing the 2024 presidential election, she is somehow even more unpopular.

The best part is that The Woman Who Never Worked At McDonald’s is much more unpopular today than she was after losing the election. And her unpopularity is growing among Americans, Independents, Democrats, and even those in her home state of California.

Back in October of 2024, Kamala’s net favorability rating was -5, which isn’t terrible in these partisan times. That means her unfavorable rating was only five points higher than her favorable rating. Today, per a Fox News poll, her net unfavorability rating is -13.

In this same poll, Kamala is -37 (not a typo) with Independent voters. That’s a catastrophe, and as I will explain below, it is not one she can overcome.

So, how is Word Salad Kammy doing with Democrats, you ask?

Not good.

In April, Kamala led the potential 2028 Democrat presidential field by a wide margin over failed California Gov. Gavin Newsom — 28 percent to 8 percent. Today, Newsom is up two points — 21 percent to 19 percent. That’s an astonishing 22-point swing against her.

So how is Little Miss Never-a-Border-Czar doing among her own in the failed state of California, you ask? They must still love their home girl, right?

Yeah, not so much.

Only 42 percent of Golden Staters said they are excited for another Brat Summer starring Kamala.

Stick a fork in Kamala. She’s done, and here’s why…

If Kamala Harris has proven anything over the last five or six years she’s spent in the spotlight, it is this: she cannot improve.

Months and months in the 2020 presidential election primary spotlight as both a candidate and Joe Biden’s DEI hire… four years as vice president… almost four months running for president with — and this is important — $1.5 billion in campaign cash, untold billions of dollars of in-kind contributions from the regime media, all of Hollywood, and all of academia on her side, and she still lost… everything. And over all those years, all those trials, and today, while on her book tour, she has never improved as a communicator or grown as a candidate.

We’ve watched Donald Trump grow. We’ve seen Marco Rubio, JD Vance, and Kristi Noem bloom in the national spotlight. Not Kamala.

Kamala is literally stuck on stupid.

