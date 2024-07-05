Joe Biden Says He Was the ‘First Black Woman to Serve with a Black President’

President Joe Biden referred to himself as the “first black woman to serve with a black president” and the first president that got “elected statewide in Delaware when I was a kid” in his latest baffling interview.

Listeners of Pennsylvania radio show WURD were confused to hear Biden stumble through a list of his purported accomplishments in the black community, as he appeared to trip over his words when talking about serving as former President Barack Obama’s vice president and choosing Vice President Kamala Harris as his own.

“By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, first black woman, to serve with a black president,” he told host Andrea Lawful-Sanders.

“I’m proud of the first black woman in the Supreme Court,” he added, referring to Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson.

Prior to the racial confusion, Biden also touted the accomplishment of becoming elected when he was a “kid.”

“I remember as a Catholic kid growing up in an area where we didn’t like Catholics… I’m the first president elected statewide in the state of Delaware, when I was a kid,” Biden told Lawful-Sanders.

BIDEN: "I'm the first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware when I was a kid." pic.twitter.com/YpFEM8GJhx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2024

Social media users began having a field day with the new batch of gaffes, poking fun at the Democrats’ nonsensical attempts at virtue-signaling to the black community:

“THIS IS GETTING OUT OF CONTROL! Joe Biden is suffering from Dementia! The President is an 81 year old white man who thinks he’s a black woman,” said comedian Terrence K. Williams.

“It’s going to get worse!”

🚨ATTENTION! Joe Biden just referred to himself as a BLACK WOMAN on radio! Unbelievable He said “ By the way I’m proud to be as I said the first vice president, first black woman to serve with a black President, THIS IS GETTING OUT OF CONTROL! Joe Biden is suffering from… pic.twitter.com/WXUQHWcleU — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 5, 2024

Peter Daou, a Democrat campaign strategist and former advisor to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign, reacted on X with “Make this stop. It’s criminal negligence on the part of the Democratic Party.”

Even with members of his own party begging him to step down, Biden’s campaign is still insistent on a second term for the 81-year-old.

Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for the president’s re-election campaign, ripped the media for reporting on Biden’s latest slip-up.

“It was clear what President Biden meant when he was talking about his historic record, including a record number of appointments to the federal bench,” Moussa told the New York Times, which recently published an opinion piece from the editorial board calling on Biden to step down following his poor debate performance. “This is not news and the media has passed the point of absurdity here.”

“This is absurd,” Moussa reiterated in a follow-up post on X.

“It was abundantly clear what the president meant. This would be considered a perfectly normal speech pattern for any other person in America, and has certainly been normal for Joe Biden for his entire career. What are we even doing anymore.”