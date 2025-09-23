The North Carolina House of Representatives voted to pass a criminal justice package named after the Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death on a North Carolina train in August.

In an 81-31 vote, the North Carolina House passed Iryna’s Law, named after Iryna Zarutska, who was fatally stabbed in the neck while riding the Charlotte light rail. The bill would focus “on eliminating cashless bail for many crimes” and would limit “the discretion that magistrates and judges have in making pretrial release decisions,” according to the Associated Press.

The passing of the House Bill 307, known as “Iryna’s Law” comes after the North Carolina Senate passed the bill, which will be sent to Gov. Josh Stein (D-NC).

Breitbart News reported that the suspect behind the fatal stabbing, Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was “arrested and charged with first-degree murder” after Zarutska was stabbed in the throat while riding the train on August 22.

Recently released video footage that was obtained by WBTV News, showed Zarutska “entering the rail car” and taking a seat in front of Brown, who later takes “out a pocket knife” and stabs “Zarutska three times in the throat area.”

The first clip shows the stabbing suspect, identified as Brown, sitting on the rail car before Zarutska boards the light rail. Brown can be seen moving around in his seat and appears to be emotional. The next clip shows one angle of Zarutska entering the rail car and sitting down in front of Brown. The clip that follows is another angle showing Zarutska entering the rail car and sitting down. About one minute and 30 seconds into the video, Brown can be seen taking out a pocket knife, unfolding it, standing up, and gearing up to attack Zarutska. WBTV froze that clip moments before Zarutska is stabbed. In the full video, WBTV observed the attacker swing his arm and stab Zarutska three times in the throat area before walking away. Zarutska looked visibly shocked by the attack, falling to the floor shortly after.

After stabbing Zarutska, Brown is seen walking around the rail car as “several passengers” start to notice the “blood dripping from him.”

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported that Brown Jr. is a repeat offender who “had been arrested earlier this year but was released without bail by a liberal judge.” Brown’s release came despite him having “14 previous criminal charges on his rap sheet, which include charges of armed robbery, felony larceny, and breaking and entering over the last 14 years.”