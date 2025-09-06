The suspect behind a fatal stabbing on a North Carolina train, which left a Ukrainian woman dead, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to multiple reports.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was reportedly “arrested and charged with first-degree murder” after Iryna Zarutska, 23 was stabbed in the throat while riding the Charlotte light rail on August 22, according to WBTV News.

Per the outlet, recently released video footage “shows the moments leading up to and following” the stabbing. In an edited video of the incident, Brown is seen sitting in a seat on the train prior to Zarutska “entering the rail car and sitting down” in front of him.

One clip from the video reportedly shows Brown “taking out a pocket knife, unfolding it, standing up, and gearing up to attack Zarutska.” Brown reportedly stabbed Zarutska “three times in the throat area before walking away.”:

The first clip shows the stabbing suspect, identified as Brown, sitting on the rail car before Zarutska boards the light rail. Brown can be seen moving around in his seat and appears to be emotional. The next clip shows one angle of Zarutska entering the rail car and sitting down in front of Brown. The clip that follows is another angle showing Zarutska entering the rail car and sitting down. About one minute and 30 seconds into the video, Brown can be seen taking out a pocket knife, unfolding it, standing up, and gearing up to attack Zarutska. WBTV froze that clip moments before Zarutska is stabbed. In the full video, WBTV observed the attacker swing his arm and stab Zarutska three times in the throat area before walking away. Zarutska looked visibly shocked by the attack, falling to the floor shortly after.

Another clip from the video appears to show Brown “walk away from Zarutska and move through the rail car,” with some passengers noticing blood dripping from Brown, according to the outlet.

Brown was reportedly ordered to “remain in jail and undergo a competency evaluation,” according to the outlet.

In response to the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) releasing video footage of the incident, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles thanked “media partners and community members” for not sharing or reposting the footage “out of respect for” Zarutska’s family, according to WCNC News.

“The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public,” Lyles said. “I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family.”

Lyles continued to express that it was a “senseless and tragic loss” and that her “prayers remain with her loved ones as they continue to grieve through an unimaginable time.”

M. Quentin Williams, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent and federal prosecutor, explained that Brown’s attack on Zarutska “highlights broader issues surrounding mental health and public safety.” Williams also stated that the attack “happened so quickly” that Zarutska “was not in a position to respond.”

“It happened so quickly,” Williams said. “She was not in a position to respond. He caught the most vulnerable person on the train. She was in close proximity to him, she had her back to him, she also was doing something that diverted her attention away.”