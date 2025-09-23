Trump to Address U.N. and Target Failures of Globalism as U.S. Strength Rebuilds

President Donald Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday morning and target “the failures of globalism” while shining a light on the “return of American strength.”

This will be his first speech to the globalist body since his return to the White House in remarks described by press secretary Karoline Leavitt as “major speech touting the renewal of American strength around the world,” the Hill reports.

Leavitt said Trump is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as leaders from Argentina and the European Union.

A “straightforward and constructive” vision of global leadership is further expected from Trump while decrying “globalist institutions” which he will claim “have significantly decayed the world order.”

He also plans to hold a multilateral meeting with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey and Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Trump will speak in New York at about 09:50 local time where world leaders have gathered for the 80th anniversary of the U.N. as crises from Gaza to Ukraine dominate the diplomatic agenda.

He’ll return to Washington after hosting a reception Tuesday night with more than 100 world leaders.

Tuesday’s U.N. appearance comes after Trump has continued his longstanding criticism of the U.N.and ordered a review of funding for the body while pulling the U.S. out of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Human Rights Council and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Trump has addressed the U.N. before.

During his first term, he rejected “globalism” in favor of his “America First” ideology, while encouraging international cooperation in some areas of shared interest.