Charter Supports Veterans by Matching Government Investment in Trump Accounts for Employees’ Children

The following content is sponsored by Charter Communications.

Children of Charter Communications employees could see their “Invest America” accounts grow to nearly $1.2 million by retirement age.

As a Military Friendly Employer Gold Award recipient and a VETS Index 5 Star Employer, Charter Communications offers unique career advancement opportunities and benefits for the military community.

This includes the recent announcement that Charter is the first major employer to commit to the federal “Invest America” Trump Accounts initiative – a new program that will see the U.S. government deposit $1,000 into an index fund for every American child born from January 2025 through December 2028. Charter will match the $1,000 contribution for its employees’ children, doubling the program’s impact for many working families across the country.

“When employees know their children have a pathway to financial security, it shapes how they view their future and their place at Spectrum – that’s good for customers and our communities, and that’s good business,” said Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter Communications. This announcement builds on Charter’s longstanding commitment to a U.S.-based workforce and its employees, including the nearly 10 percent with a military affiliation.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, approximately 200,000 servicemen and women transition into the civilian workforce each year. And while the unemployment rate for veterans is often below that of non-veterans, many identify finding a job as the biggest hurdle when moving into civilian life, according to a 2023 survey. Through multiple avenues, Charter supports veterans, guardsmen, reservists, military spouses, and transitioning service members so they can achieve lasting career success.

Charter offers these individuals opportunities for career progression through on-the-job training and allows qualified veterans to obtain G.I. Bill benefits in addition to their paycheck through the nationally certified Broadband Field Technician Apprenticeship Program. Since 2018, more than 2,800 employees have graduated from this program. The company also partners with different military bases and veterans’ organizations, like the Fort Bragg Career Resource Center, which allows active-duty service men and women the opportunity to explore and acquire training for a career with Charter at an on-site career resource center.

Charter also taps into a talent pool of qualified professionals married to members of the armed services across its national footprint through its Military Spouse Employment Partnership, ensuring that support extends to the loved ones of military members and veterans as well.

“Veterans’ skills translate well to our company. Our veterans are highly skilled problem solvers,” said Executive Vice President, Human Resources Paul Marchand. “They bring efficiency and a mission-oriented mindset that is effective across all business units and in varying levels of the company, including executive leadership.”

Charter’s match of the “Invest America” Trump Accounts, which was praised by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and others, deepens its commitment to the future of all employees and provides added benefits for military-affiliated employees and their loved ones. According to an estimate by the Milken Institute, the $1,000 accounts would grow in value, on average, to $8,000 after 20 years, $69,000 after 40 years, and $574,000 after 60 years. Charter’s match has the potential to double these numbers.

Charter is proud to employ a U.S.-based workforce and uplift the heroes who have served our country, which is seen clearly today in its commitment to its employees with a military affiliation, and also for the next generation.