Peter Navarro, senior counselor for trade and manufacturing to President Trump, told the Founders’ Roundtable on Breitbart Fight Club, “If you don’t hold these SOBs accountable, they’re going to do it again and again,” hours after former FBI Director James Comey was indicted.

Navarro, who co-authored I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To: A Love and Lawfare Story in Trump Land with his fiancée, Bonnie Brenner, joined Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle for the latest Founders’ Roundtable event.

After stating that Comey was “effectively… the mastermind or the useful idiot” behind the Steele Dossier, and that former FBI Agent Walter Giardina was “kind of the tip of the spear,” he called for accountability, which is a key theme of I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To.

“We just had one of the great men in America assassinated, and for me, the sixth stage of grief–there’s usually only five–the sixth one for me has to be accountability,” he continued. “There has to be accountability because the one simple reason – this whole idea, ‘Kumbaya, come let us reason together. Let’s make peace now,’ No, no. If you don’t hold these SOBs accountable, they’re going to do it again and again and again and again.”

He underscored the numerous ways that conservatives and right-wing populists have been targeted, whether through lawfare or political violence.

“They’re going to put us in prison; Steve Bannon and I went to prison. They’re going to try to shoot us; twice: President Trump. They’re going to kill us, Charlie Kirk. They’re going to do to John Eastman and Jeff Clark, take their bar cards away and their livelihood, so they can’t feed their families,” he detailed. “They’re going to bankrupt Rudy Giuliani. They’re going to try to bankrupt Mike Lindell. Every person, every person I served with in the White House at a senior level was a target after I left and Donald Trump was out of office, and at a minimum, they had to pay millions of dollars in legal fees, and at a maximum, people are losing their lives.”

Navarro became the first-ever former White House official to receive a prison sentence on a contempt of Congress charge and spent four months in prison in 2024.

“What this book is really about is my journey into that prison system through a legal system which is fundamentally bankrupt, and these people have names. When I say, ‘They put us in prison,’ when I say, ‘They went after us’: Comey, Clapper, Page, Strzok, Schiff,” he said. “We know who these people are, and we can’t let them get away with it. Why? Because they’ll do it again. We are not the New Testament here. We are not about letting these people off the hook. We are about holding them accountable. So I think you got my message. I’m ready for the fight club.”