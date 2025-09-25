A new Emerson College poll finds Republican former Rep. Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill locked in a statistical tie in New Jersey’s 2025 governor’s race, each drawing 43 percent support, with 11 percent of voters undecided.

Jack Ciattarelli (R-NJ) and Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) are in a neck-and-neck contest for New Jersey governor, according to an Emerson College survey conducted September 22–23 among 935 likely voters. The poll shows both candidates at 43 percent, with three percent supporting another option and 11 percent undecided. The results reflect a competitive environment just over a year out from Election Day.

President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Ciattarelli, amplified the survey on Truth Social Thursday, posting both the poll results and a message praising Ciattarelli as “tough on crime and cutting taxes.” Trump wrote that Ciattarelli “will be a GREAT Governor” and criticized Sherrill for supporting “Open Borders (again!), men playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender for everyone, and all of the things that almost DESTROYED America,” adding that she is “a big supporter of the perhaps future Communist Mayor of New York City.”

The Emerson findings come after a series of developments that have shaped the governor’s race. Earlier this month, Ciattarelli clashed with Sherrill in a debate over taxes and fiscal policy. Ciattarelli pledged not to raise the sales tax and emphasized lowering income and property taxes, while accusing Sherrill of failing to disclose stock trades during her time in Congress. Citing reports from the New York Times and Business Insider, he alleged Sherrill violated disclosure rules on defense and technology stocks. Sherrill responded by defending her record and vowing to “drive down your cost at every level.”

The race has also seen notable endorsements for Ciattarelli from across the political spectrum. Garfield Mayor Everett E. Garnto, Jr., a former Democrat and retired police officer, switched parties this month to endorse the Republican nominee, calling New Jersey “broken” under current Democrat leadership. Earlier, former Democrat Assemblyman Jamel Holley also endorsed Ciattarelli, describing his campaign as “the right way forward.”

Ciattarelli has further consolidated support with backing from organized labor. In June, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825, representing more than 7,000 members, endorsed him, noting his willingness to support natural gas projects and criticizing Sherrill’s focus on solar energy. Union leader Greg Lalevee argued that Ciattarelli “understands New Jersey” and its affordability challenges.

Foreign policy has also surfaced in the race. Ciattarelli commended Trump’s June decision to launch U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling it “the right move” and warning that a nuclear Iran would be a “grave threat to Israel.”

This is not the first survey to highlight the competitiveness of the race. A June National Research Inc. poll found Sherrill leading by three points, 45 to 42 percent. That survey also showed widespread dissatisfaction with the state’s direction, with 54 percent of voters saying New Jersey is on the wrong track, a group that broke heavily for Ciattarelli.

Ciattarelli, who came within three points of unseating Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021, enters the 2025 race with momentum among independents and crossover support from disaffected Democrats, while Sherrill continues to stress fiscal responsibility in her campaign messaging. With undecided voters still holding double-digit sway, the poll indicates that the governor’s race is poised to be one of the most closely watched contests in the country.