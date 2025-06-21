Republican New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli joined the growing number of lawmakers praising President Donald Trump’s decision to launch strikes on several nuclear sites in Iran.

In a statement posted to X, Ciattarelli described Trump’s decision “to destroy Iran’s nuclear program” as being the “right move.”

“President Trump’s decision to destroy Iran’s nuclear program was the right move,” Ciattarelli said. “A nuclear Iran would be a grave threat to Israel, and could further destabilize the Middle East.”

“God bless our American military personnel for their skill and courage in carrying out this mission,” Ciattarelli added.

In response to the news that the U.S. had launched strikes on nuclear sites in Iran, several people, such as former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) praised Trump’s decision as being the “right call” and “correct move.”

Several Democrats, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL), criticized Trump’s decision and labeled it an “impeachable offense.”

In a live address to the nation, Trump explained that “massive precision strikes” had been carried out on the Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz uranium enrichment sites in Iran. Trump added that the sites had been “completely and totally obliterated.”

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success,” Trump said. “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”