Democrat Jamel Holley Crosses Aisle for Jack Ciattarelli in NJ Governor’s Race: ‘The Right Way Forward’

A former lawmaker is breakin ranks with his fellow Democrats to support Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey’s 2025 gubernatorial race, marking Ciattarelli’s first Democratic endorsement.

Jamel Holley, a longtime Democrat who has served as a Union Township Councilman, Mayor of Roselle, and a member of the New Jersey General Assembly representing the 20th Legislative District, publicly endorsed Ciattarelli Sunday night.

Holley, who currently advises Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., took to X to make his announcement: “This is the right way forward New Jersey. It’s time!! Vote @Jack4NJ — November 2025.”

He added that Ciattarelli, who previously ran for governor in 2021, is now the recipient of his first public endorsement from a Democrat in this cycle.

In a follow-up post, Holley shared his vision for New Jersey, promoting a message of unity, citizenship, and progress:

Ciattarelli has also secured former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and the backing of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825, a powerful union of roughly 7,500 New Jersey tradesmen. Earlier this month, a poll revealed that Ciattarelli, who narrowly lost to Governor Murphy in 2021 by just over three points, enters the general election locked in another closely contested race.