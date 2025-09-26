Exclusive Poll: Rep. Andy Biggs Winning Majority of Likely Voters in AZ Republican Gubernatorial Primary

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) is winning the Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary by double digits, according to a poll exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

A Pulse Decision Science survey, obtained by Breitbart News, found that Biggs leads businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson 55 to 31 percent, with 14 percent of likely Republican primary voters remaining undecided.

Biggs and Robson aim to replace Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) as leader of the Grand Canyon State.

The survey found that if Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) entered the race, he would be in third place at 11 percent, with Biggs leading Schweikert by 38 percent in a head-to-head matchup.

Drew Sexton, a spokesman for Biggs, said in a statement in August:

Congressman Andy Biggs enters August as the clear favorite in the GOP Primary Election and stands well-positioned as the strongest candidate to defeat Katie Hobbs in November 2026. He’s the only candidate to be endorsed by President Donald J. Trump and Charlie Kirk, the only candidate with an impeccable conservative voting record, and the only candidate with the governing experience at the state and federal level to provide strong leadership for Arizona from Day One.

Biggs also has the backing of the conservative grassroots; Turning Point USA’s PAC spent roughly $500,000 on Biggs’ behalf in the second quarter of 2025.

The Pulse Decision poll contrasts with a survey conducted by Noble Predictive Insights, which found that 37 percent of registered Republicans preferred Robson, while Biggs had 27 percent back from GOP voters, and 36 percent remained undecided. However, polling firms traditionally treat surveys conducted using likely voters as more reliable than simply registered voters.

Pulse Decision Science poll – Arizona Republican Primary – September 24, 2025 by Breitbart News

Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) recently spoke of Biggs’ ability to spread a conservative message without creating enemies.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever spent much time with Biggs. But unlike a lot of America First fire-breathers that fire up the crowd, Biggs is kind of a happy warrior,” Crane said of Biggs.

He added, “He’s got friends everywhere, and it’s not to say that there are some people that you know are in opposition to him, but he doesn’t pick personal fights with people. He keeps everything professional.”

One national Republican strategist said Biggs has the best chance of activating the base during the midterm elections:

If you believe, like I do, that this general election is going to come down to who can turn out the Trump vote or who can turn out the most of the Trump 2024 electorate? You’re not going to do that with candidates who don’t look like Trump. And so you need to find candidates who are close to Trump to turn out that coalition… I think Biggs is the one who gives the best chance.

“I have a record — a consistent record of performance, excellence, and getting things done. So I think that that’s a real difference,” Biggs said in September.

Pulse conducted the poll on behalf of Republican Leadership For Arizona, contacting 502 likely Republican primary voters between September 8 and 10. The survey has a 4.4 percent margin of at the 95 percent confidence level.