Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) knows why Democrats can’t win elections but still won’t break from the national party’s toxic orthodoxy, according to the National Republican Campaign Committee.

Suozzi often employs language to suggest he is an independent willing to break from the Democrat Party’s radical left ideology. But in reality, Suozzi votes in lockstep with his fellow Democrats.

Suozzi, in a video posted to X, expressed that the issues the Democrat Party cares about are not in line with the concerns of Americans:

If you poll the American people, and you say, what are the issues you care about the most, they will say, the economy/affordability is number one, immigration is number two, taxes number three, crime is number four, and health care is number five. If you ask those same people, what are the Democrats focused on? They say choice, LGBT protections, health care — so there’s a little bit of crossover with health care — saving democracy, and climate change. Now these are all important issues. I got a good record on each of these issues, but we’re not going to win elections. And if we can’t win elections, we can’t work on any of these issues unless we talk about the issues that people are talking about — affordability, immigration, taxes, crime, and health care.

Voters in the battleground Third Congressional District of New York won’t buy Suozzi’s act, according to the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), the campaign arm of House Republicans.

“Two-Faced Tom Suozzi said the quiet part out loud: Democrats can’t win elections because corrupt losers like Suozzi himself are making life more expensive and less safe,” NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole told Breitbart News. “Voters are sick of his out-of-touch agenda, and they will send him packing because of it next year.”

On the issues Suozzi singled out as those Americans care about and that Democrats need to focus on – “the economy, immigration, taxes, crime, and health care” – his record is inconsistent with his rhetoric.

Suozzi voted to raise taxes by 16% by opposing Trump’s big, beautiful bill, according to the House Ways and Means Committee.

New York residents would have been hit especially hard by a failure to pass the bill, which included special carveouts for high-tax, Democrat-run states in the form of a state and local tax (SALT) deduction deal.

That bill — opposed by Suozzi — also included $100 billion in funding for ICE and border enforcement to continue and to expand its remarkable border security push under Trump.

Trump’s big, beautiful bill — opposed by Suozzi — also shored up Medicaid for American citizens, for whom the program was created. By opposing the bill, Suozzi voted to allow 1.4 million illegal immigrants to take advantage of SNAP (previously called food stamps) and Medicaid, the NRCC said, undermining the programs for deserving Americans.

Suozzi also voted against a plan to prevent a government shutdown. That plan would extend spending levels originally passed during the Biden administration for seven weeks while congressional appropriators continued working on a bipartisan funding plan.

His no vote jeopardizes New Yorkers’ safety, as law enforcement officers, members of the military, and TSA workers might not get paid, the NRCC said.

Suozzi may think he has the answers, but so far he’s failing the test.

