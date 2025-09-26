A report says the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) deployed 274 plainclothes agents to the U.S. Capitol when the January 6, 2021, protests erupted.

The Just the News article published on Thursday said the agency “secretly deployed” those agents, citing an after-action report that has remained under wraps for the past few years.

“Scores of FBI agents and personnel – many from the bureau’s premier Washington field office (WFO) – sent anonymous complaints to the after-action team detailing how agents were sent into an unsafe scenario without proper safety equipment or the ability to identify themselves readily as armed officers to other police agencies, the report obtained by Just the News shows,” the article continued:

The most persistent complaint was that the bureau during the James Comey and Chris Wray era had become infected with political biases and liberal ideology that treated the protesters from the summer 2020 Black Lives Matter riots far differently than those arrested in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 episode. “The FBI should make clear to its personnel and the public that, despite its obvious political bias, it ultimately still takes its mission and priorities seriously,” one employee wrote in a stinging review. “It should equally and aggressively investigate criminal activity regardless of the offenders’ perceived race, political affiliations, or motivations; and it should equally and aggressively protect all Americans regardless of perceived race, political affiliations, or motivations.”

The Blaze on Thursday cited a senior congressional source who claimed the number of 274 was not surprising because the FBI has been known to embed counter-surveillance personnel at large gatherings.

Previously, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in December that over two dozen confidential human sources (CHSs) were outside the Capitol building during the protests, according to Breitbart News.

“The FBI only assigned three CHSs to be present during the protests, and the report emphasized that none of the sources were authorized or directed by the bureau to ‘break the law’ or ‘encourage others to commit illegal acts,'” the outlet said.

It cited the report as stating:

Today’s report also details our findings regarding FBI CHSs who were in Washington, D.C., on January 6. Our review determined that none of these FBI CHSs was authorized by the FBI to enter the Capitol or a restricted area or to otherwise break the law on January 6, nor was any CHS directed by the FBI to encourage others to commit illegal acts on January 6.

In February, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Americans are “entitled to answers” when it came to the federal response on January 6, 2021, per Breitbart News.