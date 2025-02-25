Jim Jordan: ‘We Are Entitled to Answers’ About January 6

Monday, during FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) argued that Americans were “entitled to answers” regarding the federal response to the January 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

“Congressman, I know you’re already taking action on the congressional level to subpoena the FBI for weaponization documents hidden by Biden,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Now, how soon do you expect to get those documents, given the fact that we have, you know, new management over there at the FBI?”

“Soon, soon, very soon,” Jordan replied. “I mean, we think in the next couple weeks we’re going to get — now these are key, key things that we want, key investigation where we still have the information that we think we are entitled to and answers to questions that we think the American people need. We want to know about the school board’s issue, why the Biden administration and Garland did that when they wrote the memo about if you’re a pro-life Catholic, you’re an extremist. How about this one, 26 confidential human sources here on January 6, 17 in restricted space, four in the Capitol, which they were not authorized to be in. Two of the four who went in the Capitol were actually asked to be here by the FBI. They said, can you be here that day? I want to know how much they were paid, how long they have been working for the FBI. How they get in the Capitol? Did they go through a broken window, go through a door? All kinds of questions we have. We want answers to those and a host of other things.”

He added, “And so the FBI just can’t give us this information. Some of it, they just aren’t able to do unless we ask for it. So we did with subpoenas today.”

