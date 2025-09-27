Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Friday allowing healthcare workers the option of anonymously mailing abortion drugs into red states to skirt pro-life laws.

The law, AB 260, bolsters the state’s existing shield laws designed to protect abortionists from out-of-state prosecutions. Democrat Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry said she introduced the legislation in direct response to a Texas man suing a California doctor for sending his girlfriend abortion pills, Politico reported.

Newsom also signed a bill that would keep the abortion drug mifepristone available in the state, even if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided to revoke its approval. The FDA, under the direction of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is conducting a review of the pill’s safety following a shocking study suggesting complicatione are much higher than previously reported.

“California stands for a woman’s right to choose,” Newsom claimed in a statement. “I’m proud to sign these bills to protect access to essential health care and shield patients and health care providers in the face of amplified attacks on the fundamental right to reproductive freedom.”

The law, which took effect immediately, also requires health plans to cover mifepristone and adds more legal protections for medical professionals who transport, dispense, or handle the drug, per the report.

“Pharmacists who leave identifying information off the medication would have to record it in a log that law enforcement could only see through a subpoena, and which out of state entities would be barred from seeing,” the report continues.

Several other blue states have passed shield laws, like Massachusetts and New York, enabling abortionists to send abortion pills into states with abortion restrictions and undercutting those states’ efforts to protect the unborn.

In 2023, medication abortions accounted for 63 percent of all abortions within the formal U.S. healthcare system — meaning an estimated 642,700 unborn babies died in medication abortions, according to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute. The percentage was up from an estimated 53 percent in 2020 and 39 percent in 2017. The report did not account for abortion pills obtained through underground national and international networks, including those that send pills to women in states with abortion restrictions.

In a medication abortion, mifepristone blocks the action of progesterone, which the mother’s body produces to nourish the pregnancy. When progesterone is blocked, the lining of the mother’s uterus deteriorates, and blood and nourishment are cut off from the developing baby, who then dies inside the mother’s womb. The drug misoprostol (also called Cytotec) then causes contractions and bleeding to expel the baby from the mother’s uterus.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.