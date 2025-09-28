Former senator and New Hampshire Senate Republican candidate Scott Brown told Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), by voting against the Big Beautiful Bill, voted against having no taxes on tips and overtime.

Brown spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Democrats have refused to back a clean extension of government funding, choosing brinksmanship-style tactics.

The House Republican majority voted for a stop-gap spending bill, otherwise known as a continuing resolution (CR), that would continue funding the government.

However, Pappas, who is running to replace the outgoing Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), voted against the clean extension of government, endorsing a potential government shutdown.

Brown noted that the shutdown may actually empower the Trump administration to make more cuts throughout the federal government.

“If in fact we go to a government shut down, it’s my understanding based on my experience there that you’re giving President Trump and his team the ability to make really deep cuts that you otherwise wouldn’t be able to do,” he said on Breitbart News Saturday.

White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought has said there may be mass firings in the event of a shutdown.

He chided Democrats putting “petty partisan interests over the people and that’s what wrong with government and that’s why I’m running.”

Brown referred to Pappas as a “backbencher,” saying, “He also voted against the Big Beautiful Bill and let’s look at what that means — no tax on tips, no tax on overtime.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.