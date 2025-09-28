New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced on Sunday that he is ending his quest for reelection, citing the “constant media speculation” and the “campaign finance board’s decision to withhold millions of dollars” having hindered his ability to raise enough money.

In a video posted on X, Adams highlighted how, under his leadership, his administration had “built more housing in one term than any administration” prior and had driven “crime down so far” that the city was “on track to have fewer shootings and murders.” Adams also highlighted how his administration had “raised test scores and attendance.”

“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” Adams said. “The constant media speculation about my future, and the campaign finance board’s decision to withhold millions of dollars, have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign.”

“I hope that over time, New Yorkers will see the city thrive under our leadership, the policies we put in place should be continued and expanded,” Adams added. “I hope you will see that despite the headlines and innuendo, I always put you before me, always.”

Adams’ announcement comes as a recent Suffolk University CityView poll found that Democratic socialist and NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani held a 20-point lead over his other opponent, former New York governor and independent NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Cuom0.

The poll found that Zohran received 45 percent of support from New Yorkers who are “very or somewhat likely to vote” in the upcoming NYC mayoral election. Cuomo received 25 percent, while Republican NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa received nine percent and Adams received eight percent.