Poll: Mamdani Surges to Double-Digit Lead over Rivals in NYC Mayoral Contest

Democratic socialist and New York City (NYC) mayoral candidate, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, has opened up a commanding 20-point lead over his closest opponent, independent Andrew Cuomo, a poll released Tuesday shows.

Mamdani grabs 45 percent support in the Suffolk University CityView poll of New Yorkers very or somewhat likely to vote in November’s general election for mayor.

Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 amid a slew of scandals and is running as an independent candidate after losing the primary, stands far back at 25 percent support in the survey, which was conducted Sept. 16–18.

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa (nine percent), and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams (eight percent) bring up the rear of the field.

RELATED: Go Ahead and Elect a Communist, NYC!

According to the polling numbers, respondents said the top issue in the mayor’s race is affordability (21 percent), followed by crime (20 percent), economy/jobs (14 percent), housing (nine percent), local response to Trump initiatives (eight percent), racism/justice/equality (seven percent), and schools/education (six percent).

All other issues polled below four percent.

Suffolk highlighted theirs is the first public poll to include all seven candidates listed on the official ballot and the nine affiliated political parties or designations.

“The official ballot lists Mamdani and Sliwa twice each because they represent multiple political parties or designations,” Suffolk University Political Research Center director David Paleologos said.

“This helps Mamdani because he is listed first on the ballot as the Democratic Party nominee, and then again fourth on the ballot as the Working Families Party nominee.”

The polling numbers were made public 24-hours after Breitbart News reported Mamdani told Qatari state television the American federal government is “bankrolling a genocide” against Palestinians.

RELATED: Maybe Don’t Elect Communists?

He further declared – without offering any evidence – U.S. support has resulted in the death of “a Palestinian child every hour for over a year.”

Mamdani has also vowed to sever the city’s investments in Israeli bonds, refused to condemn the incendiary slogan “globalize the intifada,” and has been openly highlighted by the Democratic Socialists of America as their best chance to “seize state power.”

The socialist rhetoric has alarmed Jewish Democratic lawmakers, while his campaign events have already drawn hecklers on Staten Island.