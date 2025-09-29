The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners has revoked the administrator license of Des Moines, Iowa, Public Schools Superintendent Ian Andre Roberts, an illegal alien who was arrested last week by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

As Breitbart News reported, ICE agents arrested Roberts, an illegal alien from Guyana, who had been ordered deported from the United States by a federal immigration judge in May 2024.

When Roberts was arrested, agents found $3,000 in cash in his government-issued vehicle along with a fixed-blade hunting knife and a loaded handgun. As an illegal alien, Roberts is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On Monday, Iowa education officials announced that Roberts’ administrator license, awarded to him in July 2023, has been revoked.

The Des Moines Register reported:

“Our office has received information that you no longer possess legal presence in the United States, therefore you (are) not able to hold a license issued by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners,” a letter from BOEE Executive Director Micheal Cavin to Roberts dated Sept. 28 states. “… The license issued by the Board of Educational Examiners is no longer valid and your authority to serve as superintendent is revoked.” [Emphasis added] The Iowa Department of Education sent out a one sentence news release about the change the morning of Sept. 29. [Emphasis added]

Roberts was appointed school superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools in July 2023 by the school board after “an extensive nationwide search based on a leadership profile developed with input from the school board, teachers, families, and others in the school community,” the school district’s website states.

Part of the reason the school board appointed Roberts to the position, the website states, is his being “passionate about instructional excellence, diversity, equity, inclusion, and innovation in education.”

Since Roberts’ arrest, questions have been raised about whether he lied on an employment verification form where he claimed to be an American citizen who was eligible to work in the U.S.

Roberts remains in Woodbury County Jail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.