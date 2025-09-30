Adult Migrant Posing as Ohio High Schooler Caught with One Phone Call

A shocking discovery about an adult migrant upended the town, leaving many to wonder how he could get away with pretending to be a high school student.

Many that lived in Perrysburg, Ohio believed that Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra was a 16 year-old human trafficking victim. However, he was actually 24 years old and had a baby with his ex-fiancé in Toledo, Ohio.

One night, Evelyn Camacho, who is 22 years old and the mother of Labrador-Sierra’s daughter, called the house where the migrant was living.

“I was questioning what the truth was,” she told the New York Post. “Did he lie to me about being an adult? Or did he lie to them about being a child? I didn’t know what was going on. And I care about him. He’s the father of my daughter.”

Kathy and Brad Mefferd, the migrant’s guardians, called the school after Camacho called, and the school called the police. Law enforcement searched his room and discovered a burner phone, a fake ID, a semiautomatic pistol, and ammunition.

Labrador-Sierra has pled guilty to lying on immigration forms as well providing false information to purchase a firearm.

He has since been transferred into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

“Probably only he knows why he did it. And, maybe, not even him, to be honest. Anthony is impulsive,” Camacho remarked.

One soccer mom that knew Labrador said, “People were shocked for sure. We live in an area that is somewhat conservative. There were some who were, like, ‘Holy moley. How did he get past [school officials]?’”

Perrysburg School stated that they are reviewing the enrollment process.

“Schools are required to immediately enroll unaccompanied minors without requiring standard enrollment paperwork. While we were not required to, the school district did also obtain a birth certificate,” the school said in a statement.