Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien who threatened to bomb the offices of Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) last year in what police have called a “vulgar, racist” voicemail that ended in threats of political violence.

Rigoberto Albizar-Martinez, a 58-year-old illegal alien from Cuba, was convicted late last year on federal charges after he called Castor’s district office and threatened to plant a bomb in her office.

“I’m going to plant a bomb in your office. It’s a threat,” Albizar-Martinez said in Spanish on the voicemail. “It’s a threat, so take it however you want, you son of a fucking bitch.”

This week, ICE agents arrested Albizar-Martinez after he had been sentenced in May to a year in federal prison followed by a year of home confinement.

“Rigoberto Albizar-Martinez threatened to bomb a Congresswoman’s office. There is no place for political violence in America,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, this illegal alien and national security threat will be out of our country. Other worsts of the worst arrested include gang member, pedophiles, domestic abusers, and other violent criminal illegals. Nothing will deter us from removing the worst of the worst from American communities. [Emphasis added]

Despite being the victim of illegal immigration, Castor has been an opponent of President Donald Trump’s ramped-up interior immigration enforcement.

Also arrested by ICE agents in recent days are illegal aliens convicted of drunk driving, hit-and-run, smuggling illegal aliens, domestic abuse, sexual assault of a child, sexual battery, involuntary manslaughter, sexual assault, possession of child pornography, sexual soliciation of a minor, reciept of child pornography, assault with a deadly weapon, and being a member of the Mexican drug cartels, among other crimes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.