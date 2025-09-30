Trump Library Coming to Miami: ‘No Better Location to Tell the Story of Donald Trump’

The Florida Cabinet voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve land conveyance for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library to be built in Miami.

Eric Trump revealed the decision on X, writing: “I am extremely proud to announce a UNANIMOUS vote by the Florida Cabinet for the conveyance of land for the @realDonaldTrump Presidential Library which will be located in… MIAMI, FLORIDA! It will be the greatest Presidential Library ever built, honoring the greatest President our Nation has ever known. A large thank you to @GovRonDeSantis & @AGJamesUthmeier who have been incredible partners in this endeavor. Consistent with our families DNA, this will be one of the most beautiful buildings ever built, an Icon on the Miami skyline — rest assured it will not look like President Obama ‘prison like structure.’”

Attorney General James Uthmeier responded by quote-tweeting: “Thank you for the great partnership, Eric. We look forward to seeing President Trump’s library in the Free State of Florida!” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez added: “President Trump has reshaped skylines, economies, and history itself — and now his legacy will have a permanent home in the city that embodies American ambition. This is a proud day for Miami, where the Trump Presidential Library will stand as a symbol of what it means to build boldly, lead decisively, and believe that America’s greatest chapters are still being written.”

Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia also voiced support: “I was proud to vote YES to bring the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library to Florida. People from across the world will be able to learn about President Trump’s legacy of patriotism when visiting Miami, right next to the historic Freedom Tower at @MDCollege.”

Last week, Uthmeier previewed the Cabinet’s vote with a video and statement: “Next week, the Florida Cabinet will vote to dedicate land at Miami Dade College to house the Presidential Library of Donald J. Trump. I’ll be voting yes! Surviving two assassination attempts, securing the border, and rebuilding our nation’s military are just a few stories this great library will tell. Thank you Gov. DeSantis and MDC President Madeline Pumariega for your leadership. It’s been an honor to work on this project with the Trump Library Foundation!”

In his video remarks from Miami’s Freedom Tower, which Uthmeier referred to as “our very own Ellis Island of the South,” he highlighted the site’s symbolism:

“Back in the 1950s Cuban families arrived here fleeing the terrors of communism. This location serves as a symbol of freedom, a beacon of liberty for the rest of the country. Immediately adjacent to the Freedom Tower is the land that the state would like to set aside, land that we hope will one day house the presidential library of President Donald J. Trump. I can think of no better location to tell the story of Donald Trump, a story of strength, one of redemption, one of victory and one of sacrifice for the American people.”

He continued, “It is the greatest political comeback story in history. President Trump endured sham impeachments, endless witch hunts and multiple assassination attempts. Each time he rose stronger, proving that courage, strength, resilience, and faith in the American people will always prevail. Thanks to President Trump, America’s enemies now know that we are back. Florida will be blessed to house the presidential library for one of our very own state residents and to be a part of preserving such meaningful history.”

The Trump Presidential Library announcement comes as other recent presidential library projects face financial and political challenges. Joe Biden’s planned Delaware library has struggled to raise donations, with fundraisers describing the effort as a “daunting” task amid party divisions and widespread donor hesitation. Separate reports noted that Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter has further jeopardized funding, with some Democrats threatening to withhold donations.

Barack Obama’s presidential library has also faced obstacles, with Chicago taxpayers potentially liable for hundreds of millions of dollars. Filings showed the Obama Foundation had deposited only $1 million of a promised $470 million endowment to cover operating costs, raising concerns the project could leave taxpayers responsible for ongoing expenses. The cost of the Obama Presidential Center has already risen from $330 million to at least $850 million.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) stated in March that it was terminating the lease for Obama’s temporary library in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, as part of a wider review of federal leases. The closure was already scheduled as the facility prepared to move to College Park, Maryland, and was not expected to have a major impact.

The unveiling of Trump’s library contrasts with a 2021 Washington Post op-ed by Philip Kennicott that declared Trump “must never have” a presidential library. The op-ed argued that Trump would use his library to “burnish his image,” urged Congress to block any official project, and called on corporations not to donate to a private effort.

Despite the opposition, Trump has secured major funding for his library through high-profile legal settlements. Meta paid $25 million in a settlement after blacklisting Trump’s accounts in 2021, with $22 million earmarked for the presidential library fund. In addition, Trump has already designated portions of a $16 million settlement with CBS’s 60 Minutes toward the project. Separately, YouTube agreed last week to pay $24.5 million to resolve a lawsuit, with $22 million of that directed toward Trump’s new White House ballroom and the remainder set aside for other plaintiffs.