Nolte: Maine Woman Receives 250 Ballots in Mysterious Amazon Package as State Considers Voter ID Law

Along with paper plates and a bag of rice, a woman in Newburgh, Maine, received 250 state election ballots, reports The MainWire.

These arrived about a month before Maine will vote in a statewide referendum to decide whether or not to join 36 other states in requiring some form of Voter ID.

A preliminary look at the ballots by election officials, which arrived sealed in packages of 50, concluded that these are legal ballots. Which, as the report points out, begs the following question: “What assurances do Mainers have that hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of ballots aren’t currently floating around unsecured locations waiting to be filled out and deposited in unmonitored ballot drop boxes throughout the state?”

Already, Ben Midgley, a Republican candidate for Maine’s 2026 gubernatorial race, has released a statement calling for a criminal investigation:

This ballot scandal demands a full criminal investigation, immediately. We need to know exactly what Shenna Bellows was saying in her texts and phone calls, who the Amazon driver was, and how ballots ended up in an Amazon box with no clear chain of custody. This is not the first scandal to occur under Shenna Bellows, as she spent taxpayer dollars trying to keep President Trump off the Maine ballot just a few months ago. Mainers deserve the truth, and they deserve it now.

On top of the drop box concern, there are two additional concerns: 1) that these 250 ballots somehow fell outside regulations surrounding a required chain of custody, and 2) that state elections are run by that state’s Secretary of State and, in this case, Maine’s Secretary of State is an unhinged leftist.

To the chain of custody point…

“Under state law, the Secretary of State’s Office designs, approves, and oversees distribution of ballots,” reports Maine Wire. “Ballots must be printed on secure paper, shipped in sealed units, and delivered directly to municipal offices under strict chain-of-custody rules.”

Not only did this unidentified woman receive these ballots in an Amazon box, but if you look at the photos in the article, the box is a mess. It looks as though it was sealed and then resealed. The woman who received the ballots said this was how the box looked when it was delivered.

How in the hell…?

The context here is crucial: These are the ballots for the upcoming November 4 vote that will decide whether or not Voter ID will be required in future elections.

Here’s more context… Maine Democrats have already admitted that Voter ID will cost them 13,000 statewide votes. This 13,000 loss is being used by Maine Democratic Party Chairman Charlie Dingman to scare people into voting against the referendum. In a text message to voters earlier this year, Dingman complained Voter ID “could result in a loss of 13,000 Democratic” votes.

Why?

Why would requiring a valid ID to vote kill 13,000 Democrat votes? That question he won’t answer, which brings us to Maine’s reprehensible Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, a partisan Democrat refusing to resign even as she campaigns for the Democrat nomination in next year’s governor’s race. This means she will oversee her own election.

Bellows is so toxic, she attempted to keep President Trump off of Maine’s 2024 general election ballot.

She’s so toxic, here’s how she worded the Voter ID question on this ballot:

Do you want to change Maine election laws to eliminate two days of absentee voting, prohibit requests for absentee ballots by phone or family members, end ongoing absentee voter status for seniors and people with disabilities, ban prepaid postage on absentee ballot return envelopes, limit the number of drop boxes, require voters to show certain photo ID before voting, and make other changes to our elections?

She’s so toxic, she spoke at a conference that had the stated goal of allowing non-citizens to vote in Maine’s local and state-wide elections:

She’s so toxic, she refuses to follow the law and turn Maine’s voter rolls over to the Justice Department, even as she admits some non-citizens are on the voter rolls:

The Democrat Party is currently one that has made no secret of its desire to permanently mutilate little kids to appease their trans gods, empty the prisons of violent criminals, and flood America with millions of unvetted, third world, illegal aliens… Do you honestly believe this is a party above shipping hundreds, or thousands, or even tens of thousands of ballots to leftist activists who will fill them out and drop them in unsecured drop boxes — especially with Voter ID on the ballot?

Come on now… Wake up to who it is we are dealing with.

