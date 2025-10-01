Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House on Wednesday, October 1.
The press briefing comes as a government shutdown went into effect at midnight after Democrats refused to pass a continuing resolution to fund the federal government.
President Donald Trump and Republicans have hammered the Democrats for holding the American people “hostage” with demands for $1.5 trillion in new spending, including taxpayer funding for healthcare for illegal aliens.
