Former NASCAR Driver Danica Patrick Torches Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has added her disapproval to the backlash against Puerto Rican rapper and anti-MAGA performer Bad Bunny being picked for the halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl.

“Oh fun,” Patrick wrote this week in a post on X. “No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year… not just for sports.”

Instead, she reposted a clip by MAGA influencer Gunther Eagleman of the moving rock anthem performance “Higher” by Creed during the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving halftime in 2001 at Texas Stadium — with the text, “The halftime show America needs.”

Super Bowl LX will take place at the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium on February 8.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, sings and raps in Spanish.

As Breitbart News has reported since the announcement of the rapper being picked, the backlash has been intense, with football fans blasting the NFL for not understanding its own audience.

Photos began circulating showing the singer dressed in a pink mini skirt and high heels and another in a voluminous white dress as football fans criticized the NFL for being tone-deaf.

The recording artist has been critical of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and recently admitted he refused to tour in the U.S. over concerns that his fans would be targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In his post, conservative commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson called Bad Bunny a “massive Trump hater” and wrote the NFL “is self destructing year after year.”

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, said he was honored by being picked.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

Patrick only began getting involved in politics in the most recent presidential election cycle, crediting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement with motivating her.

“The cause that got me into politics,” she wrote earlier this year in an Instagram post under a photo of her and Kennedy.

She also credited appearing on the shows of Turning Point’s Charlie Kirk and commentator Tucker Carlson as furthering her along her political journey.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more