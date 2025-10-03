Amid a government shutdown, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are continuing to arrest criminal illegal aliens, including child sexual abusers.

“Every day — even when the government is shut down — our brave ICE law enforcement officers are risking their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including pedophiles, rapists, and domestic abusers,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said.

“Nothing will deter us from our mission to make America safe again. While the Democrats play politics, the deportation flights will continue,” McLaughlin said.

On Thursday, ICE agents arrested 45-year-old illegal alien Luis Robles-Minjares of Mexico, whose criminal record includes being convicted for sexually assaulting a child under 10 years old in the sanctuary state of California.

ICE agents also arrested 42-year-old illegal alien Hector Patricio Quinchi-Saldan of Ecuador after he had been convicted of rape in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Queens, New York City. Mouncef Lahoura, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Morocco, was similarly arrested. Lahoura has been convicted of oral copulation using force in the sanctuary state of California.

Yoni Garado-Cobix, a 42-year-old illegal alien of Mexico, and Zeisly Jose Samaniego-Landaeta, a 37-year-old illegal alien of Venezuela, were arrested by ICE agents.

Garado-Cobix has been convicted of assaulting a family member by strangling them in Texas, and Samaniego-Landaeta has been convicted of aggravated assault and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, among other convictions, in Utah.

