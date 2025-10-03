Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) issued a Executive Directive on Thursday ordering the state’s Board of Health to issue regulations barring transgender-identifying males from female sports and intimate spaces.

“The health and safety of women and girls in sex separated spaces and participating in athletic competitions is in serious jeopardy due to irresponsible policies, including those that allow known sex offenders to hunt little girls in public locker rooms,” Youngkin said in a statement.

“It is an embarrassment and a tragedy that certain individuals continue to turn a blind eye to these clear violations of the law and of the health, safety, privacy, dignity, and respect of Virginians,” he added. “This must stop. I want to thank President Donald J. Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Education for their strong, common sense approach to protecting women and girls.”

In his Executive Directive 14, Youngkin detailed several incidents of Virginia school districts willfully violating the Trump administration’s interpretation of Title IX in favor of prioritizing “gender identity” over biological reality and of female athletes being forced to play against transgender-identifying biological males.

Youngkin also cited an incident that occurred this year of a sex offender who claimed to be transgender exposing himself in front of women and girls in Arlington Public Schools’ girls’ locker rooms.

“It is an embarrassment and a tragedy that certain individuals continue to turn a blind eye to these clear violations of the law and of the health, safety, privacy, dignity, and respect of these students. This must stop,” the directive reads.

The directive notes that the Board of Health accepted a petition from three female athletes in the state who said they were “have been directly harmed by males competing in female collegiate sports.” The petition “formally request[ed] that the Virginia Board of Health add and/or amend regulations within 12 VAC 5 to prevent biological males from participating in organized female-only athletic teams and competitions in Virginia, and to prevent biological males from using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in any state of undress.”

The board will now consider publishing a notice of the proposed regulation, which is the next step of the process under state law.

