Kash Patel: FBI Cuts Ties with Left-Wing ‘Partisan Smear Machine’ SPLC

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has cut ties with the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the agency’s director, Kash Patel, announced Friday.

In a social media post, Patel said the SPLC “long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine” and described how the organization has targeted Americans.

“Their so-called ‘hate map’ has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence. That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership. In April, during our Anti-Christian Bias Panel, I made it clear that the FBI will never rely on politicized or agenda-driven intelligence from outside groups — and certainly not from the SPLC. Under this FBI, all ties with the SPLC have officially been terminated,” he wrote:

The SPLC’s website said its “Hate Map” has been “available to track hate since 2000.”

Breitbart News reported in May that the SPLC targeted Turning Point USA, which was founded by free speech champion Charlie Kirk, by putting it on the “hate map” beside Ku Klux Klan (KKK) chapters because it had an “anti-government” stance.

In 2023, the SPLC placed Moms for Liberty and other parental rights groups on its “Hate Map” as alleged “antigovernment extremist groups,” according to Breitbart News. Another addition to its map in 2024 was a group run by gay people who are against the transgendering of children.

“The SPLC, which has assigned itself the role of being the arbiter of what constitutes a ‘hate group,’ is now smearing the group Gays Against Groomers as a ‘hate group,’ according to its latest ‘Year in Hate and Extremism’ report in conjunction with its updated ‘Hate Map,'” Breitbart News reported.

Human Events host Jack Posobiec thanked Patel on Friday for severing the FBI’s ties with the left-wing group.

“Thank you to Kash Patel for severing the FBI’s ties to the SPLC. This organization is responsible for terrible acts in our country, and placed Charlie Kirk’s organization on its Hate Map just months before he was shot and killed,” he wrote in a social media post:

“They have direct coordination with Google and Amazon. America will be greater when these hate factories are discredited and disbanded,” Posobiec added.