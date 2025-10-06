Hundreds of Activists Train in Oakland to ‘Resist’ Trump Agenda

Hundreds of activists trained Sunday in Oakland in tactics to “resist” President Donald Trump’s agenda, including opposing federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain illegal aliens.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Bay Resistance, a social justice nonprofit created during the first Trump administration, organized the Sunday event, which included a series of training sessions to teach people how to protect one another amid the threat of mass deportations and a possible National Guard deployment in San Francisco or Oakland. … During a morning session, organizers discussed the rise of authoritarianism, strategies used by successful antiauthoritarian movements around the globe, and noncooperation tactics, such as economic and corporate boycotts, labor strikes and transportation blockades. Bay Resistance organizers said they have already launched several campaigns, including a Tesla Takedown, a push to prevent ICE from opening a detention facility at the former federal women’s prison in Dublin, and a volunteer effort to protect day laborers at spots where they congregate for work.

Organizers claimed that 2,000 people had signed up for the event.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker appear to be encouraging such radical tactics, with Pritzker even holding news conferences instructing Illinois residents how to oppose ICE officers.

During the first Trump administration, then-California Gov. Jerry Brown opposed the use of the term “resistance”: “‘Resistance’ conjures up World War II – underground, danger, death. That was some serious shit. This other thing is serious too. But it’s not the same,” he told Rolling Stone magazine in an interview.

