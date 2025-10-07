Democrats on the House Homeland Security and House Judiciary committees are demanding a federal investigation into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after agents arrested dozens of illegal aliens in the South Shore of Chicago, Illinois.

Late last month, ICE agents arrested almost 40 illegal aliens during the raid, some of whom may be linked to the Tren de Aragua gang.

On Tuesday, Democrats on both committees urged Attorney General Pam Bondi and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem to open an investigation into the ICE raid, answering a series of detailed questions regarding the enforcement action.

“Treating a U.S. city like a war zone is intolerable,” the Democrats wrote:

We urge you to end such violent, middle of the night operations that traumatize entire communities and put innocent men, women and children, including U.S. citizens, at risk. [Emphasis added] … It is unacceptable that this violent, heavy-handed immigration enforcement operation put families and children at risk and detained U.S. citizens, while traumatizing an entire community. [Emphasis added]

Democrats, particularly in the sanctuary state of Illinois, are continuously defending illegal aliens against the Trump administration’s enforcement of federal immigration law.

Just this week, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) signed an executive order that creates so-called “ICE-free zones” across the sanctuary city by banning ICE agents from city-owned property.

“We have a rogue, reckless group of heavily armed, masked individuals roaming throughout our city that are not accountable to the people of Chicago,” Johnson said. “Their actions put all Chicagoans at risk.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.